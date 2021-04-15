Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison Sells 46,552 Shares

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.25.
Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.
Cloudera Company Profile
Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.
