Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison Sells 46,552 Shares

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 16.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 99,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.