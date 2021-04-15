Bandera Partners Llc Sells 29,641 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BBQ stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.
BBQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday.
About BBQ
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.