Bandera Partners Llc Sells 29,641 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BBQ stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

BBQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

