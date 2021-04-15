Kenneth J. Kelley Sells 5,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HALO stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 407.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,803 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.