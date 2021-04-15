Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.47

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.47 and last traded at $148.29, with a volume of 5057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Assurant alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,725,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Assurant by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.