The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on May 17th

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.8698 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

The Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $333.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.