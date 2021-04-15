CF Bankshares Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $104.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

