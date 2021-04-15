Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of GLQ opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

