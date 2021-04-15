Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of GLQ opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $16.31.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
