NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Up 6.3%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.40. 37,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 662,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,908 shares of company stock worth $9,538,377. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

