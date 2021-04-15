Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Down 7.2%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) was down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 162,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,693,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

