Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
