Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

