Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1707 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

