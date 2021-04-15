ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

