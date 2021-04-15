Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Sells 13,001 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,221,183.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,421.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NEOG stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Neogen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

