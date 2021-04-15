UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €112.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €129.40 ($152.24).

Shares of SAP opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €107.63. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

