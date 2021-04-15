John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Matthew S. Kissner Sells 16,500 Shares

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Matthew S. Kissner sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $920,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JW-A opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.