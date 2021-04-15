John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Matthew S. Kissner Sells 16,500 Shares

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Matthew S. Kissner sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $920,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:JW-A opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.