Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.59 ($26.58).

SZG opened at €26.94 ($31.69) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.27 and a 200-day moving average of €20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.25. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 1-year high of €27.48 ($32.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

