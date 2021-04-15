Citigroup Boosts First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $120.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

