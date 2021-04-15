Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

Biomerica stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.