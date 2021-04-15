Evedo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.51 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $9.90 million and $12.51 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00065291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00722949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.