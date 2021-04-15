Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.
About Newcrest Mining
