Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MSCI by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 36,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $457.41 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $467.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

