QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 360 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

QQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4.06 ($0.05) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.44 ($4.36).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 349.60 ($4.57) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.68. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.