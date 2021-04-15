Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.03.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after buying an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

