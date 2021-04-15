The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

TMG opened at GBX 86.85 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.05 million and a PE ratio of 24.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other The Mission Group news, insider James Clifton sold 286,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £214,506 ($280,253.46).

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

