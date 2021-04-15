First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $436,000 Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

