Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Sells C$11,340.00 in Stock

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$11,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,000 shares in the company, valued at C$188,460.

Rick T. Kusmirski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$25,897.00.

Shares of Skyharbour Resources stock opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$46.84 million and a P/E ratio of -20.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

