The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.38 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

