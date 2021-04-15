State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Lear worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lear by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEA opened at $179.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.