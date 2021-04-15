State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.35 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $109.22 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

