PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.05

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 13084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$155.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. Analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -33.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,817.30. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks acquired 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at C$13,307,036. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 123,700 shares of company stock valued at $352,641.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

