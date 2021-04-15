Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 12-Month High at $469.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 469 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 469 ($6.13), with a volume of 9471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.93).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 438.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 366.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £388.15 million and a P/E ratio of -18.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

