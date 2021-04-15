XP Power Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 18 (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,070 ($66.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £995.85 million and a P/E ratio of 31.54. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,999.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,742.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

