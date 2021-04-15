CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 5.5% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 23,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,091,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $722.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 2,805.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

