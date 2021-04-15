CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 5.5% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 23,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,091,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of $722.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 2,805.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.