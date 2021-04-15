Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Expands By 287.5%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of United Bancorp worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBCP opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

