Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Down 4.1%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $35.32. 993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

A number of research firms have commented on KRA. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kraton by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 17.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

