Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells $1,938,342.60 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 74,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $1,938,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GBIO opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

