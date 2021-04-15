GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Issues Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%.

NYSE:GHG opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

A number of research firms have commented on GHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

