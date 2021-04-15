Yakov Faitelson Sells 75,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yakov Faitelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00.

Shares of VRNS opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

