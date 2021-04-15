Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Boston Properties stock opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

