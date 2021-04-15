Scott Boatwright Sells 1,763 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Boatwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,516.66 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $752.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,443.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,382.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 181.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,543.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

