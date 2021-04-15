First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

FEX opened at $82.72 on Thursday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $83.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

