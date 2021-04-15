Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG opened at $113.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

