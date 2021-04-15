Huntington National Bank Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 167.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,951 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NYSE PEAK opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.