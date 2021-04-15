iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $256.96 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $201.92 and a 1-year high of $259.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.95.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

