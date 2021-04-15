Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $62,548,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after buying an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.