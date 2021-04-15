Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 72,861 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $9,248,617.86.

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $16,607,166.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00.

NASDAQ GH opened at $155.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Guardant Health by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $86,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

