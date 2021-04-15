The Merchants Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.83) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 489.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 435.02. The company has a market cap of £638.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 537 ($7.02).

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

