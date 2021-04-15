The Merchants Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.83) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 489.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 435.02. The company has a market cap of £638.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 537 ($7.02).
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
