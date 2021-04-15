Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.28.

NYSE OSK opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after acquiring an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

