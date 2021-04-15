Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.26.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. United Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 524.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

