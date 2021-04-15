Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Shares of STAF stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 443.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

